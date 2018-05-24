Learn the Story Behind the Street Racing Epic Mischief 3000

Dustin Worles co-founded the company Teckademics and was the producer of the Mischief chronicles. Worles recently sat down with automotive YouTube channel VINwiki to talk about the real story behind one of the brand's most popular films, Mischief 3000. According to Worles, he has kept this story secret for 16 years.

Back in a time where there was only the first installation of the Fast and Furious movie series, there was Mischief, which showed the real world of street racing.

Worles talks about the early success of the first Mischief movie due to it being released back in 2002, about the same time that The Fast and the Furious was released on DVD. Fans wanted more street racing after watching the film and the first Mischief movie was usually right next to it in video retailers.

In VINwiki's video, Worles talks about how after the release of the first movie, the distributors were exceedingly happy with the success and wanted him to somehow top it. In an, erm, abstract moment of inspiration, Worles' attention was caught by the popular MTV series Jackass. In this particular episode, the car rally Gumball 3000 was featured. Worles knew that he wanted to participate, but the entry fee price was steep.

He goes on to describe how he snuck into the Gumball 3000 event and continued to dodge getting caught at every checkpoint and hotel stop during the rally. Worles even touches on some copyright issues with the actual Gumball 3000.

For more of the details, check out the VINwiki video featuring Borles below.