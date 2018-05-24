You Have Three Days to Bid on This 49-Mile Buick Grand National

During this past week, a Buick Grand National with a mere 49 miles logged on its odometer found its way onto eBay, where bidding has nudged it eerily close to six figures with days remaining before the auction ends.

This Grand National—as per the seller's synopsis—left the Michigan factory and was never registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, traveling via a West Virginia dealer straight into a Colorado-based private collection without receiving tags or plates. It later lived in Idaho before moving to its current home in San Marcos, Texas. As a 1987 model, the car's final model year, its current owner believes it to be among the last of the Grand Nationals produced. It is being sold as a part of a reported estate sale, with its 30-plus year caretaker passing away due to illness.