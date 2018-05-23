Ferrari Rewards Loyal Customer With Unique SP38 Supercar

Ferrari has revealed its SP38 supercar, created by the company's One-Off program for one of its most favored customers, according to a press release Wednesday.

The car flew from the Ferrari frying pan and into the fire at its Fiorani test track, where it was immediately put through its paces with a series of flying laps. As the SP38 is based upon the known quantity that is the 488 GTB, its driver was likely familiar with its platform-mate and would have had no trouble handling the re-bodied supercar.