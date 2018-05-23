Lamborghini Urus SUV Is the Official Lead Car of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

The newly launched Lamborghini Urus is taking on company responsibilities quite well. This time, it poses as the official lead car of Lamborghini's European Super Trofeo series.

This Lamborghini-run racing program now has the sporty new SUV dressed in shiny yellow livery—possibly the “Giallo Auge” variety—running ahead of a track of angry-looking, obnoxious-sounding Italian racing cars. And to make its new rank identifiable, Lamborghini has given it decals in the form of sponsor names and lines highlighting some of the edges of its cut-from-crystal bodywork.

The 10th edition of the Super Trofeo Europe series commenced at Monza and was followed by a recent race at Silverstone where the 17-year-old Giacomo Altoè, a new member of the Young Drivers Program of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, took his second victory. With four races remaining including Misano in June, Spa-Francorchamps in July, Nürburgring in September, and Vallelunga in November, there is plenty of action to be seen before the championship concludes.