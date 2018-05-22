2019 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan: Twincharging Is Back in Style

On Tuesday, Mercedes-AMG revealed photos and specifications for the E 53 hybrid sports sedan in a press release, where it detailed its new twincharged, mild hybrid performance powertrain.

The E 53 will displace the E 43 from its current position in the AMG E-class lineup, its own 429 horsepower party piece, drowning out the E 43's 396 horsepower V-6. Beneath the E 53's hood lies an all-new, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six, made lag-free by an electric supercharger and assisted further by an electric motor. This combination of supercharging and turbocharging is called twincharging, and its use in road cars was abandoned for decades due to its complexity.

The combination of electric systems is named "EQ Boost" by Mercedes-AMG, in reference to the company's electric power subdivision, EQ, which will launch ten electric vehicles by 2022. Its electric boost will pad the E 53's 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque for short bursts with an extra 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, pushing temporary output as high as 450 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

The motor-generator unit itself is a combination starter and alternator, which handles both idle speed and the engine's fuel-saving start-stop system. Dependent on this motor-generator is the vehicle's 48 volt hybrid system, which both spins the electric supercharger prior to turbo spool and dumps torque into the drivetrain, interfacing between the engine and transmission.

Interior amenities and accessories are handled by the car's 12-volt electrical system, which is separate from the car's 48-volt circuits.