Automakers Miss Deadline to Repair Faulty Takata Airbags
The NHTSA says more than seven million defective airbag inflators remain unrepaired.
A dozen automakers have reportedly failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) deadline to repair defective Takata airbag inflators. The safety regulator announced this week that it had contacted BMW, Daimler Trucks North America, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota, asking them to meet to discuss their plans for addressing remaining repairs, according to Automotive News.
The news site noted that the NHTSA issued an order in 2015 calling for carmakers to repair nearly 20 million defective inflators by the end of 2017, but more than seven million remained unrepaired after that deadline. The NHSTA itself keeps thorough information about the Takata recalls on its site, including regularly updated manufacturer compliance statistics. Consumers can also go to the site to learn if their vehicle could be affected by this, and other recalls.
The defective Takata inflators are at risk of exploding and spewing shrapnel. They are blamed for the deaths of 22 people globally, most in America. Fines, lawsuits, and recalls related to the inflators led the Japanese company to declare bankruptcy last year and sell off the bulk of its assets.
The NHTSA's letter was issued by Deputy Administrator Heidi King, who has led the organization on an interim basis since September. King previously served as global director of environmental health and safety risk at GE Capital. President Trump nominated her as permanent head of the NHTSA last month, and her Senate confirmation hearings are set to begin today. The Detroit News reports her nomination could be contentious due to concern by Democrats that Obama-era auto regulations mandated by Congress, including side-impact requirements for children’s car seats and electronic recall notifications, are not being enforced.
