Automakers Miss Deadline to Repair Faulty Takata Airbags

A dozen automakers have reportedly failed to meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) deadline to repair defective Takata airbag inflators. The safety regulator announced this week that it had contacted BMW, Daimler Trucks North America, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota, asking them to meet to discuss their plans for addressing remaining repairs, according to Automotive News.

The news site noted that the NHTSA issued an order in 2015 calling for carmakers to repair nearly 20 million defective inflators by the end of 2017, but more than seven million remained unrepaired after that deadline. The NHSTA itself keeps thorough information about the Takata recalls on its site, including regularly updated manufacturer compliance statistics. Consumers can also go to the site to learn if their vehicle could be affected by this, and other recalls.