Honda Civic Type R Sets FWD Lap Record at Magny-Cours GP Circuit in France

The Honda Civic Type R just broke another lap record. This time, it clocked a 2:01.51 sec lap at the Magny-Cours GP circuit in France—the fastest for a front-wheel-drive production car around the track. Behind the wheel of the Type R was WTCR driver Esteban Guerrieri, who is participating in the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup in a Honda Civic TCR with Münnich Motorsport.

The Magny-Cours GP circuit is a 2.74-mile track with a blend of slow hairpins, high-speed chicane sections, and long straights. Helping Guerrieri set the lap record was the Civic Type R's famed 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine that produces 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque at the crank in U.K. spec. The hatchback’s aerodynamic package also gives it a good compromise between lift and drag and is very well suited for the French circuit, as Honda tells. In the Civic Type R’s +R mode, the Adaptive Damper System produces a firmer ride that allows its to stay flatter through corners too, for improved overall dynamics. And for everyone's notice, the record-breaking car was a standard production vehicle that ran on road tires.

Esteban Guerrieri said, “The best thing about the Type R is that it gives you confidence. It’s very responsive and gives you good feedback. People call the Type R the ultimate performance hot hatch and we proved today that it really is; the car continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible from front wheel drive.” He added, “The beauty is we could use ‘+R mode on track but then switch to Comfort mode and drive home.”