Alfa Romeo to Announce 641-HP Giulia Coupe and Large SUV in June

A few weeks ago, we reported on a rumor first published by Autocar that Alfa Romeo is apparently working on a 641 horsepower variant of the Giulia coupe. Now, the publication is reporting that Alfa Romeo is expected to announce a new range of performance hybrid models and a new large SUV in June.

The plans will be announced by Sergio Marchionne, boss of parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, at the Balocco test track.

As of now, we know that the Giulia coupe will be offered with two variants of the hybrid powertrain. The base version will be based on the Giulia's 276-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and the more powerful variant will be based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio's 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, FCA confirmed.

The 2.0 version is expected to produce a combined power output of 345 hp while the 2.9-liter version is expected to produce a combined power output of 641 hp, making it the most powerful engine ever fitted to a road-going Alfa Romeo model in the company's history. For comparison, the V-8 found in the Ferrari 488 produces just 20 more horsepower.

The high-performance energy recovery system (ERS) drivetrains are derived from the HY-KERS powertrain developed by Ferrari and Magneti Marelli for the LaFerrari hypercar. These new hybrid systems are claimed to be more advanced than ones currently used in Formula 1 cars, according to Autocar.

In addition to the sedan, the Giulia coupe could also be offered as two and five-door variants, similar to the Audi A5 and A5 Sportback. The new Giulia body styles are expected to be launched in 2019.

Besides the Giulia coupe, the new large SUV, a vital model for Alfa Romeo in the U.S., will be based on the Stelvio platform, Autocar reports. The large SUV will be offered with a mild hybrid system and an electric turbocharger powered by a 48-volt electrical system, and FCA spokesperson confirmed.

Compared to the Stelvio, the new large SUV is expected to be 200 kilograms (441 pounds) heavier and a seven-seat version could also be offered as well. The new large SUV is expected to go on sale in late 2019.

Even though the new hybrid power plants focus heavily on performance, Alfa Romeo engineers claim that they will also be more fuel efficient and produce fewer emissions.

By adding the Giulia coupe and especially the large SUV to its portfolio, Alfa Romeo is hoping that these two new models will generate more interest in automobile consumers and potentially increase its market share in the highly competitive U.S. automobile industry.

More details are expected to be revealed about the Giulia coupe and its high-performance variants by Mr. Marchionne later this month.

The Drive reached out to FCA for additional details on these two vehicles, but a spokesperson declined to comment further.