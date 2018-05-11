2018 Aston Martin DB11 AMR: Turning the V-12 up to 11

The DB11 AMR starts at $241,000 in the United States, though the AMR Signature Edition goes for 201,995 pounds, ($274,000). Deliveries in the United States start this summer.

"By applying a suite of carefully considered performance and styling enhancements the DB11 AMR is both faster—[208 mph]—and more precise," stated Aston Martin CEO and President, Dr. Andy Palmer, in the DB11 AMR's press release. "It’s a combination that engages and cossets in equal measure to create a dynamic and seductive new flagship for the DB11 range, while consolidating the existing V12-powered DB11s as future collectibles."

Aston Martin also confirmed its sedan, the Rapide, would itself undergo the AMR transformation in the future.

The DB11 AMR remains one of the handful of grand touring stalwarts not to entirely give up V-12's in favor of more economical V-8's or smaller engines. The cost of entry for a Ferrari 812 Superfast or GTC4Lusso is around $60,000, beyond the price of admission into an Aston, and the Bentley Continental W-12 shares a price window and cylinder count, but not engine configuration. There is no guarantee that the returning BMW 8-series will utilize V-12 power as it did in the past, so the herd will still be plenty thin by the time the predatory DB11 AMR arrives on the scene.