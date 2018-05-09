Aston Martin Brings Back a Legend with the New V12 Vantage V600

Always in touch with its roots, Aston Martin has announced a limited run of previous-generation V12 Vantages based on an old icon, the 1998 V8 Vantage V600, the most powerful car to come out of Aston's awkward years.

The 1980s and early '90s were not a good time for Aston, with numerous ownership changes and dismal sales, but a car by the name of the V8 Vantage arguably saved the brand from extinction. A more powerful version of the now-deceased Aston Martin Virage, the Vantage produced 550 horsepower from its twin-supercharged V-8. For the 1998 model year, A V600 package was offered that brought the power output up to a monstrous 600 horses, the most powerful Vantage ever.

Aston is building just seven coupes and seven roadsters that pay homage to the '98 Vantage V600. All 14 of these cars are customer-commissioned and will be made by the company's bespoke "Q by Aston Martin" division. Based on the VH Gaydon-style V12 Vantage, it's also a goodbye to the current-generation Vantage before the face-lifted 2019 model arrives.

"This is precisely why we created our ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service," explained Marek Reichman, Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin."Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team."