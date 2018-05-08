2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 Offers a Bevy of Options

On the outside, the AMG Aerodynamics Package for the 2019 AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 consists of a larger front splitter, integrated flics in the front bumper and an optimized diffuser along with a fixed rear spoiler. The rear spoiler's angle can be mechanically adjusted by the driver to tweak the balance of lift and the driving characteristics to suit his or her individual preference or specific circumstances. When the rear spoiler is extended to the maximum, the additional downforce on the rear axle during high speeds will be noticeable.

The larger front splitter adds to the effect of the Airpanel active air management system by further reducing the lift on the front axle when the adjustable louvers are closed. Despite the higher downforce, the AMG Aerodynamics Package also contributes to a lower Cd value.

The Edition 1 is exclusively available for the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S four-door coupe, which is powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V-8 engine which pumps out 630 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm.