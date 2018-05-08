2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 Offers a Bevy of Options
There are now even more ways to make your new, four-door AMG GT coupe distinct.
In time for the launch of the new AMG GT four-door coupe, Mercedes-AMG will be offering a distinctive Edition 1 model with exclusive interior and exterior appointments for the 2019 model year.
The Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe joins the portfolio alongside its two-door brothers with longitudinal and lateral dynamics and a silhouette with classic proportions. As the first four-door AMG GT model, it's meant to combine everyday comfort with many options for personalization, plus updated sports car engineering.
On the outside, the AMG Aerodynamics Package for the 2019 AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 consists of a larger front splitter, integrated flics in the front bumper and an optimized diffuser along with a fixed rear spoiler. The rear spoiler's angle can be mechanically adjusted by the driver to tweak the balance of lift and the driving characteristics to suit his or her individual preference or specific circumstances. When the rear spoiler is extended to the maximum, the additional downforce on the rear axle during high speeds will be noticeable.
The larger front splitter adds to the effect of the Airpanel active air management system by further reducing the lift on the front axle when the adjustable louvers are closed. Despite the higher downforce, the AMG Aerodynamics Package also contributes to a lower Cd value.
The Edition 1 is exclusively available for the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S four-door coupe, which is powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V-8 engine which pumps out 630 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm.
The engine is mated to an AMG Speedshift multi-clutch 9G automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via AMG Performance 4 MATIC + all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode. Mercedes-AMG engineers estimate that the 2019 AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 will sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 195 miles per hour.
Exclusive exterior features for the Edition 1 consists of AMG Aerodynamics Package with larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front bumper, optimized diffuser and fixed rear spoiler with mechanically adjustable angle; designoGraphite Grey Magno paintwork; AMG sports stripes in matte Graphite Grey on the sides above the side sill panels, on the hood, roof and decklid; 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, painted matte black and with a high-sheen finish.
Exclusive interior features for the Edition 1 consists of AMG multicontour performance seats with memory package; Upholstery in exclusive Nappa leather in Magma Grey/Black with yellow contrasting topstitching; AMG performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfiber with yellow contrasting topstitching, yellow 12 o'clock marking and "Edition 1" badge; AMG matte carbon-fiber trim; yellow seatbelts; door center panels in Nappa leather in Magma Grey; armrests in the door and on the center console in Nappa leather in Magma Grey; upper section of instrument panel and door belt lines in black Nappa leather with yellow contrasting topstitching; Air-Balance Package with new, dedicated "AMG #63" fragrance; Illuminated AMG door sill panels; Edition specific floor mats in black with leather band with "AMG" lettering and yellow topstitching.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 four-door coupe will make its world debut this weekend during the ADAC Zurich 24th Race at the Nurburgring in Germany. The AMG GT 63 and 63 S four-door coupes will go on sale in the U.S. in early 2019 and the AMG GT 53 will join the portfolio in mid-2019. Pricing for the three AMG GT four-door coupes will be announced closer to their launch dates.
