Registration for Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport Is Now Open
The top three finalists will receive $1 million each.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has opened registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport to help the Emirate make at least 25 percent of the trips to be smart and driverless by 2030.
Adel Shakeri, Director of Transportation Systems and Head of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport Committee, said, “Registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport opens today, May [1] 2018. Finalists will be announced in October 2018, and winners will be unveiled in October 2019. The total prize money of the ‘Challenge’ exceeds [$5] million.” He added, “This initiative will bring together prominent experts, specialists, policymakers, technology drivers, researchers and academicians. It will attempt to come up with the best ideas & visions that serve the Dubai Government’s drive, achieves RTA’s first strategic goal (Smart Dubai), and realise Dubai’s initiative (Smart Dubai).”
And folks there is plenty of money to be won. The top three finalists in the Industry Leaders category will receive $1 million each along with one exclusive pilot operation contract in Dubai. The winner in the Start-up category will be awarded $1 million and a “Golden Ticket to the Dubai Future Accelerators.” The runner-up will get $500,000. UAE-based entrants, by earning the top spot in the Academia category will receive $200,000 USD, while the runner up will collect $100,000. And the victor in the International Academia category will receive $200,000, while the runner up will receive $100,000.
And if you have the secret to success, you will also receive a stipend grant for their mobilization, commissioning, and demobilization costs. Industry Leaders will get up to $54,500, Starts-ups will collect an even larger pot of $136,200, International Academia $54,500, and local Academia will receive $13,624.
You can find more info or register through the SD Challenge website. The challenge will run from March 1, 2018 to October 2019.
