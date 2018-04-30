Watch the 1,035 HP Hennessey Dodge Demon Punish the Drag Strip

To show off what the upgrades can do, Hennessey took an HPE1000 Demon to its natural habitat: a drag strip. Along with some obligatory burnouts, we see the bright yellow muscle car do a few runs down the quarter mile while the supercharger and the exhaust play in perfect harmony.

The best run Hennessey could put down was a quarter mile time of 9.38 seconds at 146 mph. That’s impressive by any standards, but the numbers for a stock Demon ate a 9.65 second quarter mile at 140 mph.

The Hennessey upgrades are cool, but I think the whole point of the Demon is that it’s all done straight from the factory. There’s almost nothing else you can do to it to make it better at what it was made to do, which is go really fast in a straight line. Hennessey’s quarter mile has proven that by just barely beating the numbers for the stock version of the car in the quarter mile. Are all of those upgrades really worth it to shave a quarter-second off the quarter-mile time?