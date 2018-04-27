Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Stealth Debuts at the Commercial Vehicle Show
Iceland’s Arctic Trucks gives the D-Max the 'Paint It Black' effect.
Remember the Isuzu D-Max that Arctic Trucks worked on? Well, now there is a new, darker variant. Pick-up truck pundits Isuzu took the wraps off the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks Stealth at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show held in Birmingham, U.K.
This special edition Stealth model is limited to just 10 vehicles and each is fitted with a numbered badge of its own in the cabin. The Stealth is based on the popular Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic and sports a Cosmic Black Mica livery to match the name.
The exterior design features an exclusive "De-chrome" pack to create dark, powerful and almost-sinister aesthetic by giving the roof bars, side steps, radiator grille, front fog light surrounds, rear bumper trim, door mirrors, and door handles a black tone. Even the front Isuzu badge and rear D-Max Arctic Trucks badges have been given the same treatment. The rear sports bar and black mountaintop roller cover are also recipients of the black finish, completing the full Stealth look. And to brighten up the area around it, the Stealth uses LED headlights and front fog lights as well as two sets of Lazer lights, on the front bumper and sports bar.
As for the cabin, upgrades include seats that are upholstered in a bespoke quilted leather with contrast stitching, a new nine-inch multi-function color touchscreen (with Arctic Trucks graphics), and a nine-speaker sound system including subwoofer and an HDMI port.
As standard, the D-Max AT35 is powered by a turbocharged 1.9-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 164 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and some 266 pound-feet of max torque between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm. This gives it a near 8,000-pound tow rating and a top speed of 112 mph. To help tackle challenging terrain, this D-MAX also utilizes Nokian Rotiiva tires with a 315/70R17 specification all around.
Isuzu states that the "Stealth isn’t for the faint hearted" but if you muster the courage to get one, you will have to shell out about $61,280. But considering the limited-production run, we are pretty sure the 10 are already spoken for.
- RELATEDSomeone's Selling Their Unicorn Isuzu VehicrossOne of the strangest vehicles ever to develop a cult following, the Vehicross is seen on the road about as often as stargazers see Halley's Comet.READ NOW
- RELATEDIsuzu and Iceland’s Arctic Trucks Collaborate on the Awesome D-Max AT35Unfortunately you can only buy it in the UK.READ NOW
- RELATEDLand Rover Will Reportedly Launch a Defender Pickup by 2020A Defender pickup would compete with the Mercedes-Benz X-Class.READ NOW
- RELATED2000 Isuzu Rodeo S : The Drive's Daily Mileage ChampionAll it took for this 2000 Isuzu Rodeo to reach 392,184 miles was a big IOU from Joe Isuzu.READ NOW
- RELATEDRolls-Royce Extends Black Badge Range with Diamond-Themed Adamas CollectionThis run of 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns is the first Black Badge collection to feature two-tone paint schemes.READ NOW