Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Stealth Debuts at the Commercial Vehicle Show

Remember the Isuzu D-Max that Arctic Trucks worked on? Well, now there is a new, darker variant. Pick-up truck pundits Isuzu took the wraps off the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks Stealth at the 2018 Commercial Vehicle Show held in Birmingham, U.K.

This special edition Stealth model is limited to just 10 vehicles and each is fitted with a numbered badge of its own in the cabin. The Stealth is based on the popular Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic and sports a Cosmic Black Mica livery to match the name.

The exterior design features an exclusive "De-chrome" pack to create dark, powerful and almost-sinister aesthetic by giving the roof bars, side steps, radiator grille, front fog light surrounds, rear bumper trim, door mirrors, and door handles a black tone. Even the front Isuzu badge and rear D-Max Arctic Trucks badges have been given the same treatment. The rear sports bar and black mountaintop roller cover are also recipients of the black finish, completing the full Stealth look. And to brighten up the area around it, the Stealth uses LED headlights and front fog lights as well as two sets of Lazer lights, on the front bumper and sports bar.