Entire Collection of Indy 500 Corvette Pace Cars Headed to Auction

If you're a fan of the Chevrolet Corvette and of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indy 500, you will soon have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire the only complete collection of Corvette Indy 500 pace cars known to man.

Painstakingly assembled and maintained by one of the world's most renowned Corvette collectors, Keith Busse, the adrenaline-inducing collection is headed to Mecum Auctions' May sale, which will take place in, you guessed it, Indianapolis, Indiana. The collection features samples ranging from the first time a 'Vette lead the field at Indy in 1978, all the way to 2017, when the hot and sexy Grand Sport did the lap of honor around the two-mile oval.