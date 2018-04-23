The VW Jetta Smyth Ute Gets a $30 Lift Kit

Having evicted a furry hitchhiker and replaced the cracked windshield, it was time to address one of the last known issues the Jetta Ute would need fixed to pass Massachusetts state inspection: new tires. Since the Jetta is now a truck, I decided it needed a set of truck tires, so I ordered a set of Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015 tires in size 205/70R15 to go on my spare set of 15-inch wheels. These are a bit larger in diameter than the stock tires, so I needed to give the Jetta a little bit of a lift to accommodate them. I found a $30 kit that did the trick.

Justin Hughes Less weight in the back means a higher ride height on the stock suspension.

Fortunately, one end of the car was already finished. The Smyth Performance ute kit replaced the original steel rear end with an aluminum and fiberglass bed, removing 200 pounds from the back of the car. As a result, the back sits higher than it used to, providing the amount of lift I want with no modifications to the suspension. What an easy job—I'm already halfway done. The front, however, still sat as low as before, giving the Ute a dragster-style forward rake. I researched many options for raising the front. I could get custom springs for a few hundred bucks. Metalnerd and KermaTDI offer spacers, but at well over $100 they're not cheap. A thread on the TDIClub forum describes a $40 lift kit using nothing but off-the-shelf parts from the hardware store, but a lack of updates on the longevity of this setup made me question its long-term viability.

Justin Hughes The front was still a bit lower than the back.

In the end, I chose the cheapest, simplest solution I could find. My Jetta is a Wolfsburg Edition with the 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. The top-of-the-line GLI model was available with VW's 2.8-liter VR6 six-cylinder engine. This engine weighs significantly more than the turbo four. Cars equipped with the VR6 use stiffer springs to handle the extra weight. So for $32.79 on RockAuto, I bought a pair of front springs for a 2003 VW Jetta with the VR6 engine. These were easy enough to replace with a set of strut compressors. My biggest problem was not the stiffer springs, but years of corrosion from New England's salty roads holding suspension components together even after I had removed all the bolts. Liberal amounts of lubricant and percussive maintenance (in other words, whacking it with a hammer) convinced the parts to separate eventually. The VR6 springs are significantly taller than the ones I took off the car. The problem was compounded by the fact that the bottom coils of each original spring had actually broken off at some point. No wonder the front sat so low.

Justin Hughes With VR6 front springs and an anti-gravity assist in back the ute now sits level.