Ford Reveals MPG Figures for F-150's New Power Stroke Diesel Engine

Ford Motor Company has released the EPA-estimated fuel-economy ratings for its new, diesel-powered 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. When equipped with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke Diesel engine, the half-ton truck boasts a best-in-class EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 30 mpg highway.

According to a statement released by the automaker, the all-new Power Stroke diesel engine will be paired to a tuned version of the 10-speed automatic transmission it co-developed with General Motors, and deliver 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The Blue Oval claims it has EPA-estimated ratings of 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined.

In comparison, Ford's most efficient gasoline turbocharged engine for the 2018 F-150 is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, which delivers 325 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque, and an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.