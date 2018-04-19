Ford Reveals MPG Figures for F-150's New Power Stroke Diesel Engine

The half-ton pickup truck boasts best-in-class fuel economy as well as towing and payload capacity.

By Jerry Perez
Ford Motor Company has released the EPA-estimated fuel-economy ratings for its new, diesel-powered 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. When equipped with the 3.0-liter Power Stroke Diesel engine, the half-ton truck boasts a best-in-class EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 30 mpg highway.

According to a statement released by the automaker, the all-new Power Stroke diesel engine will be paired to a tuned version of the 10-speed automatic transmission it co-developed with General Motors, and deliver 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The Blue Oval claims it has EPA-estimated ratings of 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined.

In comparison, Ford's most efficient gasoline turbocharged engine for the 2018 F-150 is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6, which delivers 325 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque, and an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.

“Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, of product development and purchasing.

Ford's utilization of high-strength, "military-grade" aluminum-alloy for the construction of the F-150's body played a crucial role in delivering such impressive fuel-economy figures for a pickup truck. But another area in which the lightweight body and fully boxed frame play a major role in is the towing and payload department, as the diesel-equipped F-150 provides best-in-class diesel towing capacity for up to 11,400 pounds of whatever the heck you feel like towing.

Will the Power Stroke engine be worth the so-far-unknown price increase? We don't know, but we do know that with so many best-in-class claims to its name, it's easy to see why the Ford F-150 isn't just the best-selling pickup truck, but the best-selling vehicle in the United States.

