You Can Now Buy One of Five Extremely Canadian McLaren 570S Spiders
Five custom white and red 570S convertibles are for sale to celebrate McLaren's history in Canada.
With dealerships in most major Canadian cities, McLaren Automotive has developed quite the relationship with the Canucks. In addition to its successful dealership ventures, McLaren Motor Racing had plenty of success in the Canadian Sportscar Championship, Canadian Grand Prix, and Can-Am Challenge thanks to the likes of Bruce McLaren, John Surtees, and Denny Hulme here in the late 1960s. To celebrate its rich road and racing history in Canada, McLaren built five custom 570S Spiders themed around the Great White North.
Built by the supercar company's bespoke McLaren Special Operations division in collaboration with Pfaff Automotive Partners, all five "Canada Commissions" feature a Silica White and red carbon fiber exterior. The car's rear deck sports a white maple leaf, and the "570S" text on the lower door sills was replaced with small Canadian flags. As an added touch, MSO equipped these limited-edition Spiders with a range of its MSO Defined products and 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels.
The inside of the car continues the Canadian theme of course, with a red Alcantara steering wheel and roof liner contrasting the black leather Alcantara cockpit. Maple leaf decals are also present inside, as well as a plaque indicating that the car is one of just five "Canada Commission" variants in existence.
All five 570S Spider "Canada Commissions" are currently for sale for roughly $280,000 from different Canadian dealerships–—three from McLaren Toronto, one from McLaren Montreal, and one from McLaren Vancouver.
So you think you have what it takes to buy one of these extra Canadian supercars, eh?
