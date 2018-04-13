Truck Carrying Empty Kegs Drives Off Pennsylvania Overpass

The image was a frat boy's worst nightmare, with hundreds of beer kegs scattered all over the road after the tractor-trailer carrying them fell off the side of a bridge earlier this week.

ABC News reports that the truck fell 20 feet from a bridge over Interstate 95 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The impact with the ground shattered the trailer which spilled its cargo of beer kegs all over the highway.

CBS Philly adds that the truck's swan dive was caused by a collision with a car on the bridge that sent it sailing off the side. Miraculously, neither the driver of the car nor the beer truck driver were hurt in the crash. Even better, the kegs were empty, so no beer was wasted, either.