The One-Off BMW M3 30 Years Heritage Edition Is for Sale in LA

The BMW M3 is a common sight in large cities nowadays, especially in a place like Los Angeles. Making a Beemer stand out is difficult, but you can now own one of the rarest M3s of them all, because Century West BMW in Los Angeles currently has the only M3 30 Years Heritage Edition ever built for sale.

This special one-of-a-kind M3 debuted at the SEMA show in Las Vegas last November and was made to celebrate the M3's 30th anniversary in the United States. BMW started with a 2018 M3 equipped with the performance-enhancing Competition Package, and added a plethora of new performance parts and exclusive colors.

BMW fitted the M3 30 Years Heritage Edition with a handful of aerodynamic and suspension upgrades that came to the new M5, as well as a specially-tuned M Performance exhaust and carbon fiber rear wing only made for this car. In addition, this vehicle features a six-speed manual transmission and almost every luxury option and package BMW offers on the M3.