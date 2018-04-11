Lincoln Throttles Back on Sales to Black Car Services 

The Lincoln Motor Company won't go as far as dismantling its rental and fleet vehicle sales departments, but it's admitted that it's purposely throttling back the sale of Lincoln cars and SUVs to daily rental and fleet companies with for-hire business models.

The very term "black car" that's ruled the rental, taxi and shuttle industry for decades is based on the legendary Lincoln Towncar, a vehicle that will most likely always be associated with chauffered driving.

While being a staple in any industry is typically a good thing, Robert Parker, Lincoln's director of marketing, says the oversaturation of Lincoln vehicles for these commercial uses has negatively impacted the ownership experience as well as vehicles' residual values.

According to Automotive News, Lincoln Motor Company has slashed sales of vehicles to companies like Hertz and Avis and has also stopped providing Lincoln-branded vehicles for internal and commercial use, per the company-wide strategy of Ford's CEO Jim Hackett.