Mercedes-AMG Rules Out a Black Series SUV

We know Mercedes-AMG has no plans to do a bespoke SUV of its own, being content with simply beefing up existing Mercedes utes. It's now been revealed that Benz's performance division has no plans to do any ultra-hardcore Black Series SUVs either.

When AutoGuide asked Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers about the possibility of a Black Series-branded crossover at the New York International Auto Show, he responded with a laugh, "No, no, no, no…never. Black Series is for the racetrack." Moers then said the Black badge would only be applied to the company's most exclusive two-door coupes like the already-confirmed AMG GT. "Black Series is dedicated to two doors cars," he told AutoGuide. I guess GLE63 and GLC63 owners looking for even more track-punishing performance will just have to turn to the aftermarket. Or, y'know, stop driving SUVs.