Mercedes-AMG Rules Out a Black Series SUV
Don't expect a new C63 Black Series either.
We know Mercedes-AMG has no plans to do a bespoke SUV of its own, being content with simply beefing up existing Mercedes utes. It's now been revealed that Benz's performance division has no plans to do any ultra-hardcore Black Series SUVs either.
When AutoGuide asked Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers about the possibility of a Black Series-branded crossover at the New York International Auto Show, he responded with a laugh, "No, no, no, no…never. Black Series is for the racetrack." Moers then said the Black badge would only be applied to the company's most exclusive two-door coupes like the already-confirmed AMG GT. "Black Series is dedicated to two doors cars," he told AutoGuide. I guess GLE63 and GLC63 owners looking for even more track-punishing performance will just have to turn to the aftermarket. Or, y'know, stop driving SUVs.
The AMG boss also ruled out a new C63 Black Series, saying it would create an unnecessary overlap with the GT. "With [the] GT lineup, there’s no sense of a C-Class Coupe Black Series," said the Mercedes exec.
Debuting with the SLK55 AMG Black in 2006, Affalterbach's Black Series cars featured even more power, less weight, DTM-inspired aero work, some of the stiffest shocks ever fitted to road cars, and a brutishly sinister demeanor. With that being said, we can't honestly say Moers refusing to do a Black Series SUV is all that surprising or disappointing.
We've reached out to Mercedes for further comment and will update this story if we hear back. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is expected to bow in 2020.
