Aston Martin Unveils 'Project Sparta' Monster Truck Program

Suddenly, Aston Martin seems to be the center of the automotive world, making a string of announcements. Their latest being a monster truck program called ‘Project Sparta.’

This was indeed going to be a historic year for the luxury British sports car manufacturer based out of Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, as it made public its involvement in Formula 1 racing and FIA World Endurance Championship campaigns, but its entry into the world of monster trucks is something else.

Project Sparta, which has been engineered simultaneously with the brand’s much-anticipated DBX SUV, is set create a big impression in the Monster Jam series from 2019, locking horns with some of the world’s biggest names including Grave Digger, Big Kahuna, Ice Cream Man, and Jailbird.