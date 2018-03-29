2019 Mazda CX-3 Revealed With a Subtle Facelift and New Interior
Mazda's affordable crossover also gets a few more horses under the hood and better handling.
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover made an appearance at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on Thursday, which Mazda describes as "updated and refined" rather than innovative and all-new. Mazda's team of designers asked customers how they would make the luxurious-yet-affordable crossover even better for the 2019 model year, eventually settling on improved engine performance and ride comfort.
It's subtle, but the new CX-3 receives a facelift and other exterior improvements, benefitting from Mazda's simplistic "Kodo" design language. A larger grille and restyled LED tail lights are the biggest changes, coupled with a new set of 18-inch wheels. Piano black trim accents now adorn the side pillars and fog light surrounds. Soul Red Crystal Metallic, arguably the prettiest color on Mazda's paint palette, can now be applied to the CX-3.
Mazda was able to coax a couple extra horsepower out of the CX-3's 2.0-liter four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine, which now puts out 148 horsepower and matching 148 pound-feet of torque. On the handling front, the CX-3 makes use of Mazda's innovative G-Vectoring Control and a re-tuned suspension system for a smoother but more exciting ride.
The easiest way to differentiate between the 2018 CX-3 and the new model is by stepping inside the 2019's redesigned interior. Much to the dismay of handbrake turn lovers, the CX-3 now gets an electronic parking brake, which allowed the designers to give the center console a makeover. Therefore Mazda has moved around the car's storage pockets and cupholders. The front seats are padded with better materials that allow for a more comfortable ride. The higher-trim CX-3s will also come equipped with full leather upholstery.
Mazda will reveal pricing and additional features soon, and the 2019 CX-3 will hit dealerships in the United States later this spring.
