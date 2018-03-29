 2019 Mazda CX-3 Revealed With a Subtle Facelift and New Interior

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover made an appearance at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on Thursday, which Mazda describes as "updated and refined" rather than innovative and all-new. Mazda's team of designers asked customers how they would make the luxurious-yet-affordable crossover even better for the 2019 model year, eventually settling on improved engine performance and ride comfort.

It's subtle, but the new CX-3 receives a facelift and other exterior improvements, benefitting from Mazda's simplistic "Kodo" design language. A larger grille and restyled LED tail lights are the biggest changes, coupled with a new set of 18-inch wheels. Piano black trim accents now adorn the side pillars and fog light surrounds. Soul Red Crystal Metallic, arguably the prettiest color on Mazda's paint palette, can now be applied to the CX-3.

Mazda was able to coax a couple extra horsepower out of the CX-3's 2.0-liter four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine, which now puts out 148 horsepower and matching 148 pound-feet of torque. On the handling front, the CX-3 makes use of Mazda's innovative G-Vectoring Control and a re-tuned suspension system for a smoother but more exciting ride.