Facelifted 2019 Hyundai Tucson Gets a New Interior, More Tech

Hyundai revealed a refreshed Tucson Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. In addition to the nipped-and-tucked exterior, the 2019 Tucson gets whole new insides and more standard safety tech. Admittedly, you'd either have to own or be pretty into the Hyundai Tucson to pick up on the external changes. A slightly reshaped grille puts it in line with the company's "cascading" corporate face, especially its recently redesigned Santa Fe big brother. "From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai’s new 2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson," said lead designer Chris Chapman. New headlight and taillight designs join redesigned wheels in keeping the compact crossover fresh.

Climbing inside, the Tucson's cabin now also resembles its more recent family members with a completely overhauled dash sporting a high-mounted 7-inch screen flanked by physical knobs and buttons.