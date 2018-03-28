Behold, the 2019 Toyota RAV4

Hot off the heels of the new Corolla Hatchback, Toyota is unveiling yet another heavy sales-hitter at this year's New York Auto Show: The 2019 RAV4. In fact, Toyota says the RAV4 is now its undisputed top-selling model as well as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn't a pickup truck. A lot of dollars riding on this new one, then. No pressure.

Riding on the automaker's New Global Architecture K platform shared with the Camry and Avalon, the latest, more chiseled RAV4 sits lower and wider than the crossover it replaces. Looking like a baby 4Runner, the new RAV is 57 percent more rigid than the old car and somehow boasts half an inch more ground clearance while being more aerodynamic. Oh, and following in the footsteps the Camry, two-tone painted RAV4s are also a thing now.