Lamborghini Is Bringing a Restored Espada and Islero to Techno Classica Essen 2018

Lamborghini is kicking off the 30th annual Techno Classica vintage car show in Essen, Germany with two iconic classics. The Italian supercar brand announced it will have an Islero and Espada at its display, both of which are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year.

These cars have gone through a meticulous restoration process in-house by Lamborghini's Polo Storico restoration division at Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. Lambo's classic car specialists have been amassing a vast catalogue of original spare parts for the vehicles, and will show off three reproductions of owner's manuals for the Espada and Islero S at Techno Classica. Lamborghini says these reprints are as close to the originals as possible, as Polo Storico has used the original printing and binding processes to ensure authenticity.