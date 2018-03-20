Next-Gen Kia K900 to Debut at New York Auto Show

The car’s existence has been a bit of a mystery ever since it was introduced for the 2013 model year, but the K900 is getting a second generation that will make its live debut at the New York International Auto Show next week. The new K900’s look is a bit more sophisticated than the outgoing model that looks, well, a little too much like a Kia. It isn’t a bad looking car, but it also doesn’t look like a $50,000 luxury sedan.

In an automotive market that’s rapidly transitioning from sedans to crossovers, Kia is making a pretty strong commitment to traditional three-box sedans. The brand has six sedans in its lineup, two of which are rear-wheel drive, and since the K900 is getting refreshed, it looks like it’s not going away for a while. The idea of spending $50k on a Kia might sound weird, but if you want a Genesis without spending Genesis money, the K900 is a solid, budget-friendly alternative. The second-gen K900 will be available starting in the second quarter of this year.