Hellcat All the Things With a Heavily Discounted 'Hellcrate' Engine

Dodge sells stand-alone upgrade packages and crate engines for brand aficionados through its racing and performance branch, Mopar. Yeah, the same Mopar from the saying, "Mopar or no-car." Moparproshop.com is an online store associated with Galeana Chrysler Jeep, a dealership located in South Carolina that's decided to discount its 707-horsepower Hellcat factory crate engine a whopping $4,532 bucks.

Is there such thing as too much horsepower? Is there such thing as too much cheese on your nachos? No, of course there isn't! And luckily for you, there's a heavily discounted Hellcat crate engine that can now find its way to whatever household item/vehicle you think could use a bit of a pick-me-up.

The regular price of the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine is typically $19,530, but after the discount, it's only $14,998. Now, this may come with a bit of sticker shock to some of you, but a Charger Hellcat starts at $67,995 and the new Hellcat Challenger Widebody comes in at $71,495. See, all of the sudden $15-grand for the same engine found inside both of those cars isn't that much, huh?

It's worth noting that the crate engine won't quite get you a road-worthy package out the box, as it doesn't include other vital components like a transmission, alternator, pulleys, etc. But, it does include a throttle pedal and a fully assembled engine from the supercharger to the oil pan. Oh, and most importantly, it includes that sexy metal plaque with the Hellcat logo on it.

The Drive reached out to "Frog" Jones, Mopar Pro Shop's wholesale specialist, to find out how many of these crate engines they're selling and what people are using them for.

"The sales of the Hellcat engine have been steady for us for the last two years," said Jones. "We had one guy in the Middle East purchase two of them to install in Jeep Wranglers, but the majority of the engines end up in '60s to early '70s hot rod applications. We also know about four or five 1968 Dodge Chargers."

h/t: Motor Authority!