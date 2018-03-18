An Unnamed Organization Is Allegedly Trying To Reclaim a YouTuber’s Special Pizza Delivery Car

Last November YouTuber Samcrac purchased a wrecked Chevy Spark for $525. But this particular Spark is a rare example of one specially modified by Roush (yes, that one) to turn it into the ultimate pizza delivery machine for Domino's, with everything from special badging to a custom warming oven where the back door used to be. These so-called "DXP" cars were sold exclusively to Domino's franchises in major metropolitan areas, never to the public. But now that one has entered private hands, an unnamed organization wants it back, and is taking legal action to make that happen.

This is not Samcrac's first brush with legal action over this special Spark. He got a trademark complaint soon after posting his first video about the car. The complaint was reviewed by YouTube, which had the right to take the video down if it was found to be infringing on a trademark, but the video remained up, indicating that YouTube had disregarded the complaint. After all, Samcrac's channel is all about fixing up salvaged cars, not entering the pizza business.

But recently, after repairing the car and legally putting it back on the road, Samcrac was approached by an organization that he declines to name. They want him to either turn the car into an ordinary Chevy Spark, which defeats the purpose of him rebuilding the DXP car, or to sell the car to them at a price lower than other offers he's already received on it.

Samcrac made a counteroffer, proposing a marketing partnership with the organization. He would keep the car but work with them on special projects. One that he proposed was, based on the car's labeling of having a maximum capacity of 80 pizzas, delivering 80 free pizzas to a school and a homeless shelter. At first, the organization seemed open to the idea, but then changed its mind and became particularly insistent that Samcrac accepts its lowball offer for the car or face legal action for trademark infringement. Samcrac refused and is preparing for a full-fledged legal battle.