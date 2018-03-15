Pedestrian Bridge at Florida University Collapses onto Busy Highway, Crushing Eight Cars

A 950-ton pedestrian bridge that had been built just five days ago at the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed without warning onto a busy highway on Thursday afternoon, crushing at least eight cars and killing an unknown number of people, according to the Miami Herald.

Images from the scene show the concrete slabs fell across almost the entire width of the Tamiami Trail, a major roadway that borders the FlU campus. Miami-Dade County Police confirmed that eight vehicles were stopped at a red light underneath the bridge during the sudden collapse, which caused an unknown number of fatalities. In video recorded by witnesses, the eeire sound of several stuck horns can be heard coming from the rubble.