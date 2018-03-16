The Pope Francis Bespoke Lamborghini Huracan Can Now Be Yours

Lamborghini recently claimed that it's already produced 10,000 of its entry-level Huracán supercar, which means that although special, the erotic-looking Italian simply isn't that special anymore. But, there's one Huracán out there that could perhaps be the most special of all...and its owner is none other than his holiness Pope Francis.

RM Sotheby's will auction the one-off Lamborghini built specifically for the Pope at its biannual Monaco auction later this summer. The holy Huracán was designed by the automaker's "Ad Personam" department, which is the entity that builds bespoke creations for Lamborghini's most exclusive customers, which interestingly enough range from money-thirsty dictators to flamboyant Playboys, and, the Pope himself.