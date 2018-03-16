The Pope Francis Bespoke Lamborghini Huracan Can Now Be Yours
The one-of-a-kind Lamborghini is finished in the white and gold colors of the Vatican flag.
Lamborghini recently claimed that it's already produced 10,000 of its entry-level Huracán supercar, which means that although special, the erotic-looking Italian simply isn't that special anymore. But, there's one Huracán out there that could perhaps be the most special of all...and its owner is none other than his holiness Pope Francis.
RM Sotheby's will auction the one-off Lamborghini built specifically for the Pope at its biannual Monaco auction later this summer. The holy Huracán was designed by the automaker's "Ad Personam" department, which is the entity that builds bespoke creations for Lamborghini's most exclusive customers, which interestingly enough range from money-thirsty dictators to flamboyant Playboys, and, the Pope himself.
“We at RM Sotheby’s are truly honored to have been chosen to present this unique Huracán at auction. The Huracán is a hugely desirable model in its own right, and His Holiness Pope Francis’ blessing and signing of this one-off example will surely add immeasurably to the importance of the event when it crosses the auction podium in Monaco. We are thrilled to be working with both Lamborghini and the Vatican on such a significant charitable project that will provide assistance to those in need,” said Sabatie-Garat, European Auction Manager for RM Sotheby’s.
The European-spec model pays tribute to the colors of the flag of the Vatican, with an exquisite Bianco Monocerus (white) caressing the hard-edged body and Giallo Tiberino (yellow) running across the top of the car and highlighting the chiseled beltline. The interior sports Bianco Leda Sportivo leather with matching Giallo stitching across the seats, steering wheel, and dashboard. Wrapping up the overall design is a set of 20-inch Giano wheels with Nero brake calipers, and of course, the Pope's autograph immortalized on the hood.
According to the listing, the Huracán has remained in static storage since being produced in 2017, and will be sold in "as-new condition." The lot will be offered without a reserve, and all proceeds from the sale will be "delivered directly to the Holy Father, who shall allocate the proceeds to charities of his choice."
