Best and Worst Car Brands According to Consumer Reports

As usual on lists like these, the top spots are occupied by luxury brands. Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has taken the top spot from Audi partly because Genesis only has two models and “had less to get right,” according to CR. However, that doesn’t lessen the fact that people who drive Genesis luxury sedans love them and they’re just plain good.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 worst brands according to Consumer Reports, number one being the worst.

Fiat Jeep Land Rover Alfa Romeo Mitsubishi Jaguar GMC Dodge Ram Mini

That’s a whole lot of FCA. Brands that are part of the Fiat-Chrysler conglomerate account for half of the list of 10 worst brands (Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Ram). It’s possible that it has something to do with a few shared platforms like the Jeep Renegade/Fiat 500X, but is that little crossover really that bad? It also probably doesn’t help that the Dodge and Ram lineups have been getting long in the tooth and falling behind the competition, no matter how big of a supercharger gets slapped onto the decade-old Challenger.