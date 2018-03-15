Hoonigan Has Compiled a Year of Hooning

Just over a year ago, Hoonigan began its popular Daily Transmission YouTube video series, in which you get to see the Hoonigan crew invite automotive celebrities, race car drivers, and average car enthusiasts with cool rides to come play in the parking lot of the Donut Garage. You get to see these visitors and the Hoonigan crew themselves partaking in burnouts, donuts, figure eights, and the occasional vehicle jumping off of something.

Hoonigan compiled year one of Daily Transmission episodes into a near 45 minute compilation of action content called Just Send It, Volume 1.

We at The Drive have featured Hoonigan content on the regular, because it is quite entertaining to see cars thrashed. A few months ago, I compiled a Hoonigan Daily Transmission Best of 2017 list providing the best episodes, but Hoonigan's Just Send It is different. It is an a ode to the burnout.

Daily Transmission episodes usually feature some talk with the owners of whatever car is featured or some build up to the action, but Just Send It is no talk, just action. Race cars, drift cars, trophy Trucks, beater cars, daily drivers, and Hoonigan project cars - Just Send It has it all.

Check out Hoonigan's one year of action compilation Just Send It Volume 1 below.