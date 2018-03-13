Watch the Range Rover Sport SVR Shred Tianmen Mountain's 99 Turns

The Range Rover Sport SVR toasts the Ferrari 458's record run across the 7-mile course.

By James Gilboy
Land Rover
It seems Land Rover has realized there are easier ways of summiting China's Tianmen Mountain than driving up 999 stairs. On Tuesday, Land Rover uploaded a video of its new Range Rover Sport SVR taking an easier route up the mountain, by way of the 99-corner, 7-mile road etched into its side.

As with the stair climb, this drive was accomplished by endurance racing driver Ho-Pin Tung, who won the LMP2 at last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also, like the scramble up 999 steps, these 99 corners were slain in a Range Rover Sport, though instead of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, this run was made in the SVR, with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 heart, pumping out 567-horsepower, and 516 pound-feet of torque.

The goal was to topple the course's record time, possessed by the Ferrari 458 Italia, which, in 2016, ran a 10:31. One immediate challenge for the SVR was a power deficit, as the Ferrari has a 3-hp advantage, on top of its lower center of balance and lesser weight. Tung would need to use every advantage offered by the SVR, most notably, its four-wheel-drive, tremendous torque, and carefully developed suspension.

And in the end, Tung triumphed, maintaining an average speed of 42.8 mph throughout the entirety of the course, completing his time in 9:51, and smashing the Ferrari's record by 40 seconds.

Doing less than 43 mph for much of the course may sound like a piece of cake, but watch Tung's run below, and try not to shriek about the lack of guardrails.

