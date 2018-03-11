Mercedes-AMG Rules Out a Bespoke Crossover

Don't expect an AMG GT SUV anytime soon.

By Chris Tsui
Daimler AG

With the debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at last week's Geneva Motor Show, it's only natural to wonder what else is in the pipeline for the Mercedes performance sub-brand. In the current climate, some kind of bespoke, high-performance SUV—an "AMG GLT", if you will—might seem like the obvious next step. Well, it's a good thing you and I don't run Mercedes-AMG because according to company CEO Tobias Moers, an AMG-made crossover wouldn't be a good idea at all. 

In an interview with Australia's CarAdvice, Moers ruled out the prospect of a big, fast crossover made by AMG in-house, saying such a car would cannibalize sales from AMG-tuned versions of existing Mercedes off-roaders

"Regarding SUVs, we have a broad portfolio within Mercedes we do derivatives of," said the AMG boss. "We have to consider we have an overall business responsibility in Mercedes and AMG in common. If you would do some dedicated AMG kind of car, there would be a big piece of cake we would be wanting that would be substituted. So from an overall business approach, there is no sense to it."

Speaking on the 4-Door Coupe's financial viability, Moers says the new slopey-sedan fills a niche his company was apparently missing: a Porsche Panamera competitor. "That car was kind of a white spot in our portfolio," Moers told the Australian publication. "What we saw there was a missing link, we lost customers. They drove C or E 63s and were looking for the next level, and we didn’t have it." Which is strange because if you ask me, the CLS already filled that spot pretty well. We've reached out to Mercedes for additional input on this and will update this story if we hear back.

Anywho, if you were holding out for an AMG-built, high-riding crossover, it's probably time to give in and just get yourself a GLE 63

