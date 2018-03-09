The 2019 Genesis G70 Will Be Available With a Manual in the U.S.
The company confirms a six-speed manual option for the four-cylinder G70.
Billed as Hyundai's first proper, compact, luxury sports sedan, the 2019 Genesis G70 will be powered by either a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter turbo V-6. When it comes to the car we'll eventually get here in the U.S., transmission details have been sparse ... until now. We're happy to report that the G70 will indeed be available with a manual gearbox in the states.
Looking at recent EPA listings first brought to our attention by Car and Driver, a six-speed manual is listed next to the four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive G70. After reaching out to the company, a Genesis spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that the three-pedal setup would indeed be coming to America but only with the 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-pot, leaving those who spring for the 365-horse V-6 to make do with an eight-speed auto.
Seeing as we've already made the trip to the EPA's website, we might as well tell you how efficient the thing will be. The government agency has rated the G70's most frugal version, the rear-drive, 2.0-liter automatic, at 25 miles per gallon while the car in its thirstiest guise, the all-wheel drive, 3.3-liter automatic, returns 20 miles per gallon. Equipped with a manual, the G70 gets 22 MPG.
Car and Driver predicts the manual G70 to exclusively come on a Sport trim level that bundles in a limited-slip diff, Brembo brakes, and distinct 19-inch wheels, mimicking a trim level already confirmed for Canada. A clutch pedal, LSD, and Brembos all around? V-6 or not, that recipe should make for some deliciously spicy motoring.
- RELATEDGenesis G70 Officially Revealed As a Handsome BMW 3 Series AlternativeSay hello to the compact (ish) luxury sports sedan segment's first Korean entrant.READ NOW
- RELATEDHead of Genesis Says It's at a 'Turning Point' in its Quest For Luxury Car DominationDoes the evidence back him up? We sit down with Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald to find out.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Genesis Flagship Showroom in Seoul Brings New Meaning to 'Gangnam Style'The Hyundai luxury brand's new space in the South Korean capital's upscale district is both an oasis of tech...and an escape from it.READ NOW
- RELATEDStandalone Genesis Dealers are Coming to the U.S. in 2018The luxury marque takes a step further away from the affordable Hyundai brand.READ NOW
- RELATEDLuxury Cars Are Needlessly Complicated, Genesis Boss Says“In our G90 you will not find any air suspension, or active roll-bars, or active whatever. A camera sensing the road, and this stuff. It’s stupid."READ NOW