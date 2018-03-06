About Half of Uber, Lyft Drivers Make Less Than Minimum Wage: Revised Estimate

Researchers are dialing back the findings of a recent study looking at what drivers for Uber and Lyft make. They now say about half of the drivers for the ride-hailing services make under the minimum wage. A co-author of the paper from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology acknowledged in a statement on Monday that he understood "how respondents could have" misconstrued two questions in a survey, saying they "should have been worded more clearly."

Stephen Zoepf, executive director of the Center for automotive Research at Stanford University, said a "thorough revision" of the paper would take a few weeks to finish. Still, after using guidance from Uber, Zoeph said a preliminary analysis still indicated that about 41 to 54 percent of drivers earn less than the minimum wage in their state, once expenses such as gasoline and car maintenance were taken into account. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who had bashed the initial study in a tweet, followed up with another thanking MIT for "listening and revisiting this study and its findings, calling it the "right thing to do."