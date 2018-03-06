Online Marketplace Cars.com is Hauling in Cash

Nine months after going public, online automative marketplace reports on earnings.

By Kate Gibson
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S. Stocks Fluctuate
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cars.com tallied net income of $151.8 million in the fourth quarter, the Chicago-based company reported Tuesday.

The online automotive marketplace, which went public nine months ago, posted revenue of $156.6 million during the three-month period. 

It reported net income of $2.11 on a per-share basis, and adjusted earnings of 48 cents a share. 

For the year, the company recorded a profit of $224.4 million, or $3.13 a share, and revenue of $626.3 million.

"In the past few months, we have demonstrated substantial progress executing on our strategic growth priorities," Alex Vetter, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement. "We also acquired two market-leading technology companies that provide digital solutions to automotive dealers," he added of the privately-held Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing.  

Down almost 2 percent from the start of 2018, shares were up more than 6 percent in pre-market trade.

Cars.com Pulls Ads From Fox News' 'Hannity' Amid Conspiracy Theory BacklashBy Kyle Cheromcha Posted in News
Ferrari Plans to Double Earnings by 2022By Eric Brandt Posted in News
MORE TO READ