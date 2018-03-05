Mercedes Shows Off New Digital Headlights

The basics of headlights really haven’t changed all that much in the last few decades. Sure, they’ve gotten brighter, smarter, and better looking. But they still turn on to illuminate the road ahead of you. In Geneva, Mercedes is showing off what it’s calling “the future of car lighting.” It’s a new head light technology called Digital Light.

The hardware is a light with a resolution of over one million pixels per head light. Rather than blanketing the roadway with the same intensity light, the digital light adapts the lighting to your driving conditions. For example, say you’re driving at night and there is a highly reflective sign coming up. The digital light can decrease the intensity of the light that’s being sent to the reflective sign, while keeping the other parts of the road illuminated brightly. This way, the driver won’t be dazzled by the fierce reflection of the sign while trying to navigate the dark landscape around it.