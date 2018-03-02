Documentary on Fast and Furious Star Paul Walker Coming This Summer

After Fast and Furious star Paul Walker's untimely death back in 2013, Paramount Network has announced a new documentary outlining the late actor's life set for release this summer.

Titled I Am Paul Walker, the doc will explore Walker's often NOS-fueled movie career, his little-known passion for marine biology, as well as his philanthropic efforts in the wake of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. It'll include interviews with a bevy of Walker's co-stars and friends, the list of which will be announced at a later date.

The Walker documentary will be produced by Derik Murray, whose credits include a large handful of similarly-titled biographical docs with subjects that have included Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, Chris Farley, and Heath Ledger, among others.

Paul Walker died in the passenger seat of a Porsche Carrera GT in November 2013 when the car, driven by friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas, hit a Santa Clarita lamp post and two trees before catching fire. Late last year, Porsche settled two separate wrongful death lawsuits with Walker's daughter and father.

In addition to being the former face of what was and continues to be Hollywood's biggest auto-themed franchise, Walker was also quite the car enthusiast in real life. On top of amassing a righteously large collection of autos, Walker participated in the Redline Time Attack racing series in his spare time.