Giveaway: The Sixth Tesla Model 3 Ever Built 'Could Be Yours'

If you're a consumer looking to pick up a Tesla Model 3 , you have a few options. You can put down a reservation, and wait for what could be years. You can pick up a slightly used one at auction, or you can roll the dice with this online campaign.

Elon's brother, Kimbal Musk, is using the charity site Omaze as a venue to give away his personal Model 3. The rules are pretty simple. Everyone interested in owning the car can donate cash in exchange for a chance to win. The minimum of $10 will net 100 entries, while the max of $5,000 comes out to 50,000 entries. A lucky winner will be randomly selected from all donors, and they receive the car, as well as tax coverage. While the system clearly favors people with deeper pockets, that $10 donor still has somewhat of a chance of winning.

All proceeds from the campaign will be given to Big Green, a charity founded by Kimbal Musk. Big Green's focus is to teach children about nutrition and healthy eating habits. It also donates garden supplies to schools, giving students a hands-on experience learning about how food gets from the ground, to the kitchen.

The particular Model 3 to be used in the drawing is the sixth production car to roll out of the Tesla factory. According to Omaze, it has every available option installed, including the long-range battery. This means that the car is good for about 300 miles between charges. Retail price for this Model 3 is listed at $60,500. Omaze also confirmed to The Drive that there are currently 679 miles on the car, and all factory warranties are intact.