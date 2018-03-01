Listen to This Straight-Piped 2018 Toyota Camry XSE Growl

The 2018 Toyota Camry was conceived as a direct response to those who called its predecessors boring, packing a lot more aesthetic panache and a much-improved driving experience. One owner, however, has taken the "family car gone wild" thing to new heights.

Fitting straight pipes to a 2018 Camry XSE V-6 apparently makes for a midsize sedan that the visually impaired could easily mistake for a bona fide supercar. Take a listen to this.