Listen to This Straight-Piped 2018 Toyota Camry XSE Growl
Turns out, you can own a Camry and still be that guy.
By Chris TsuiMarch 1, 2018
The 2018 Toyota Camry was conceived as a direct response to those who called its predecessors boring, packing a lot more aesthetic panache and a much-improved driving experience. One owner, however, has taken the "family car gone wild" thing to new heights.
Fitting straight pipes to a 2018 Camry XSE V-6 apparently makes for a midsize sedan that the visually impaired could easily mistake for a bona fide supercar. Take a listen to this.
For a car historically known for being a top choice for cab drivers and grandmothers everywhere, this doesn't sound bad at all.
