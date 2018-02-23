Rental Car Companies Completely Cut Ties With NRA Amid Gun Control Debate

The nation's major rental car companies have all dropped their corporate sponsorship programs that offered perks and discounts to National Rifle Association members following an online campaign to boycott businesses with financial ties to the controversial gun rights group. Born in the wake of the horrific school shooting at that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on February 14, the #BoycottNRA movement sought to push the 22 companies involved in the NRA's benefit program to end their support. As it happened, six of the biggest rental car companies in this country—Hertz, Enterprise, National, Alamo, Avis, and Budget—all provided discounts to NRA members.

On Thursday, Enterprise Holdings, which controls the Enterprise, National, and Alamo brands, announced it would be cutting ties with the group, effective next month. And today, a spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that Avis Budget Group would follow suit and end its discount program. Finally, Hertz issued a brief statement saying it too had notified the NRA of its decision to withdraw as a benefits partner.