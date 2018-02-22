Burnout Paradise Remastered Hits Shelves on March 16

I spent most of my growing days playing video games when I should have been doing homework. I played a little bit of everything, from Mario, to Doctor Mario, but their was one game series in particular that I loved more than anything. Without a doubt, I can say that series is Burnout. Unfortunately, the publisher Electronic Arts has seemingly forgotten that they even owned Burnout, until now.

After 10 years without a proper addition to the series, EA announced that it would release a remastered version of its last game, Burnout Paradise. Paradise had changed the Burnout formula by introducing an open world, and a wide variety of online multiplayer game-types. Developer Criterion also did away with crash mode, which had been a staple of the series. The result of these changes was, without a doubt, one of the most fun and intense arcade racers of its generation.

For those not in the know, Burnout Paradise lets players race, jump, and crash legally distinct versions of favorite cars. These include the General Lee, Ecto-1, KITT, and DeLorean Time Machine. This is all done to a soundtrack of legendary rock artists such as Guns n' Roses, Soundgarden, Jane's Addiction, Motorhead, and Avril Lavigne. The remastered version includes all features of the original game, and all DLC add-ons. It runs at 60 frames per second with 4K upscaled graphics.

The game will be available for Xbox One and PS4 both physically, and digitally, on March 16. If it sells well enough, then maybe, just maybe, we can get a brand new Burnout game made.