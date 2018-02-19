This Tuner Can Unlock the Civic Type R Hiding In Your 2018 Honda Accord

As certain as death and taxes, the all-new 2018 Honda Accord soldiers on as a rock-solid choice for a family sedan. But there's always room for improvement, and the folks at Hondata have figured out how to unlock a lot more power from that detuned Civic Type R engine under the hood with a simple plug-and-play device.

Purists gnashed their teeth when Honda announced it would be eliminating naturally-aspirated V-6 engines in the new Accord, but at least the company saw fit to offer up a punchy turbo-four in its stead. Slightly softened from the version found in its bonkers hot hatch, the 2.0-liter engine is rated at 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque in the midsize sedan. Not bad—but not good enough for Hondata.