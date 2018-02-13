'Series of Bad Decisions' Lands Chevy Camaro Driver With 'DIRTBAG' Vanity Plate in Jail

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro with a custom license plate reading "DIRTBAG" truly lived up to expectations after threatening another driver with a handgun following a minor fender-bender, making racist statements about the victim's ethnicity, and punching an officer who arrived to arrest him, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The incident went down at an automatic car wash in Bellevue, Washington on Sunday when the 40-year-old driver of the Camaro rear-ended another car while they were waiting in line in the parking lot. As the other driver got out of his car to photograph the damage—the suspect's DIRTBAG plate is visibly crumpled in a police handout—the Camaro driver reportedly pointed a handgun at him and made several threats. There's no word on whether he was blasting Iron Maiden at the time.