Fiat Chrysler Announces In-House Restoration Program for Classic Cars
Reloaded by Creators has started its mission to put classic Fiat cars back on the road.
Similar to other manufacturer programs such as Porsche Classic and Ferrari Classiche, Fiat Chrysler has officially launched a division dedicated to the restoring and selling of classic cars. This new program, dubbed Reloaded by Creators, will deal in vehicles falling under the umbrella of Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Abarth. FCA will provide its classic cars with a certificate of authenticity, and use the proceeds of its sales to track down and restore more cars.
"The new 'Reloaded by creators' project opens a new, original chapter in the FCA Heritage story: From now on, the department will also be offering for sale a limited number of carefully selected classic cars, specially purchased by the department, which have been restored to their original glory and guaranteed by the constructor (hence the name of the service). The sums raised will then be used to finance new scouting activities to add important new pieces to FCA's historic collection. This is therefore a real cultural project, inspired by the modus operandi of art museums worldwide.”
Right now, Reloaded by Creators is offering five vehicles for sale.
1991 Alfa Romeo Spider
1973 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Montecarlo
1981 Fiat 124 Spider Europa Pininfarina
1989 Alfa Romeo SZ
1959 Lancia Appia Coupé
With any luck, these five classics will be just the start of a program that allows people to enjoy classic Fiats for generations to come. Prospective customers can head to the FCA Heritage website to request additional information on any of these cars. Reloaded by Creators will also be offering its services to current owners of classics that may be in need of some TLC.
