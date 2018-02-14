Fiat Chrysler Announces In-House Restoration Program for Classic Cars

Similar to other manufacturer programs such as Porsche Classic and Ferrari Classiche, Fiat Chrysler has officially launched a division dedicated to the restoring and selling of classic cars. This new program, dubbed Reloaded by Creators, will deal in vehicles falling under the umbrella of Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Abarth. FCA will provide its classic cars with a certificate of authenticity, and use the proceeds of its sales to track down and restore more cars.

"The new 'Reloaded by creators' project opens a new, original chapter in the FCA Heritage story: From now on, the department will also be offering for sale a limited number of carefully selected classic cars, specially purchased by the department, which have been restored to their original glory and guaranteed by the constructor (hence the name of the service). The sums raised will then be used to finance new scouting activities to add important new pieces to FCA's historic collection. This is therefore a real cultural project, inspired by the modus operandi of art museums worldwide.”

Right now, Reloaded by Creators is offering five vehicles for sale.

1991 Alfa Romeo Spider