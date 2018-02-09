McLaren Has a Louder Exhaust System for Your 570S and 570GT

McLaren has announced a range of new parts, including a performance exhaust system, for its entry-level Sports Series lineup. Available for the 570GT, 570S, and 570S Spider, these options will allow for more customization and slightly better performance for McLaren's most affordable supercars.

Developed by McLaren Special Operations, the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports exhaust system delivers a louder and better exhaust note than the standard pipes. Made primarily from titanium, this exhaust also a provides a marginal weight reduction (11 pounds) for the car. The component costs $6,560 and can be fitted to any Sports Series product.

Available only for the 570GT and 570S Coupe, the new MSO Black Pack ditches the Dark Palladium grey accents on the spoiler, diffuser, rear bumper, front splitter, aero blades, side skirts, door inserts, and air intakes for pure black. If this package is added alongside the new exhaust system, the owner can choose to have the exhaust tips painted black as well.