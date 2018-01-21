The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro May Be Getting the Corvette's Seven-Speed Manual Gearbox

Allegedly an option on V-8 models, the seven-speed stick may join the six-speed manual and eight-speed auto on Camaro's gearbox roster.

By Chris Tsui
General Motors

A new report suggests that the Chevrolet Camaro may be getting a new transmission option for the 2019 model year. According to a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document dug up by AutoGuide, next year's Camaro might be available with a seven-speed manual transmission—a transmission that's coincidentally standard on all models of the C7 Corvette

Apparently coming to Camaros powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 (in other words, cars in SS trim or higher), the seven-speed stick joins the six-speed manual and eight-speed auto on the Chevy muscle car's gearbox roster. Since offering both the six and seven-speed units in one model would be quite redundant, we're expecting the six-speed to remain standard equipment in the SS and the supercharged, 650-horsepower ZL1 to get the extra gear. 

General Motors

Or perhaps, Chevy is preparing to introduce a whole new Camaro variant. Camaro "ZR1" with more than 700 horsepower, anyone? Such a car would make for a timely foil to Ford's upcoming Shelby GT500 Mustang, also slated for a 2019 introduction.

We've reached out to Chevy for comment and will update this story if we hear back. The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS produces 455 horsepower and starts at $37,995.

MORE TO READ