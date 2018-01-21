The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro May Be Getting the Corvette's Seven-Speed Manual Gearbox

A new report suggests that the Chevrolet Camaro may be getting a new transmission option for the 2019 model year. According to a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document dug up by AutoGuide, next year's Camaro might be available with a seven-speed manual transmission—a transmission that's coincidentally standard on all models of the C7 Corvette.

Apparently coming to Camaros powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 (in other words, cars in SS trim or higher), the seven-speed stick joins the six-speed manual and eight-speed auto on the Chevy muscle car's gearbox roster. Since offering both the six and seven-speed units in one model would be quite redundant, we're expecting the six-speed to remain standard equipment in the SS and the supercharged, 650-horsepower ZL1 to get the extra gear.