The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro May Be Getting the Corvette's Seven-Speed Manual Gearbox
Allegedly an option on V-8 models, the seven-speed stick may join the six-speed manual and eight-speed auto on Camaro's gearbox roster.
A new report suggests that the Chevrolet Camaro may be getting a new transmission option for the 2019 model year. According to a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document dug up by AutoGuide, next year's Camaro might be available with a seven-speed manual transmission—a transmission that's coincidentally standard on all models of the C7 Corvette.
Apparently coming to Camaros powered by the 6.2-liter V-8 (in other words, cars in SS trim or higher), the seven-speed stick joins the six-speed manual and eight-speed auto on the Chevy muscle car's gearbox roster. Since offering both the six and seven-speed units in one model would be quite redundant, we're expecting the six-speed to remain standard equipment in the SS and the supercharged, 650-horsepower ZL1 to get the extra gear.
Or perhaps, Chevy is preparing to introduce a whole new Camaro variant. Camaro "ZR1" with more than 700 horsepower, anyone? Such a car would make for a timely foil to Ford's upcoming Shelby GT500 Mustang, also slated for a 2019 introduction.
We've reached out to Chevy for comment and will update this story if we hear back. The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS produces 455 horsepower and starts at $37,995.
- RELATEDDiving Into the Chevy Corvette ZR1's Aerodynamics With Exterior Design Boss Tom PetersThe nastiest 'Vette ever to roll out of GM's gate is more than just a manic motor.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000-HP Camaro ZL1 Set Its Brakes on Fire With a Righteous BurnoutSacrificing brake pads for the greater good.READ NOW
- RELATEDLearn the History of the Chevrolet CamaroCamaro has no meaning other than an animal that eats Mustangs.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Is a Grown-Up Version of Your Favorite ToyThe only difference now is you make the "Vroom, vroom" sound with your foot and not your mouth.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Base Chevy Corvette Stingray is the Most Popular CorvetteThis, and a ton of other interesting stats about the C7.READ NOW